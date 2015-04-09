Pacers cruise past Knicks

NEW YORK -- The Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a heated race for a playoff spot.

Luckily for them, they visited a team Wednesday night that long since waved the white flag on the season.

“I‘m proud of our performance today,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said, a few minutes after Indiana completed a 102-86 rout of the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

“There was a lot of adversity, but we’ve faced a lot of adversity all season. We’ve shown a lot of character.”

One night earlier, Indiana forward Chris Copeland, his girlfriend and another woman were stabbed outside the New York City 1OAK nightclub. The New York Times reported Wednesday that all three were in stable condition. Atlanta Hawks forwards Pero Antic and Thabo Sefolosha were arrested and accused of interfering with the investigation.

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Knicks

Guard George Hill scored a game-high 20 points was among six Pacers who scored in double figures. Hill also had six rebounds and five assists. Guard C.J. Miles chipped in with 13 points. Forwards David West and Luis Scola and center Roy Hibbert finished with 11 each.

Indiana guard Paul George had 10 in his second game of the season following rehabilitation from a gruesome broken leg sustained during a Team USA scrimmage last summer.

“I think the more contact I get (onto the leg), the more I trust it,” George said. “That’s really how I feel about all of the contact that goes to (the) leg. I would say (there was) more contact upper body in practices. I haven’t had really any lower leg contact, getting banged up below. (The game against the Knicks) was really the first time I’ve been hit in the leg. The more and more I get hit there, the better I feel.”

The Pacers (35-43) remain one game back in the race for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are both 36-42, while the Miami Heat (35-43) are tied with Indiana. All four teams have four games remaining.

“We just have to win every game,” said Hibbert, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. “It’s going to be tough, but we just need to win every game from here on out.”

Indiana swept the four-game, season series with New York, which fell to 15-63 overall and 10-29 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have four games remaining in what will be the worst single season in franchise history. New York has the worst record in the league, putting the team in line for the top odds to land the first pick in the draft.

“I still feel like we have a chip on our shoulder,” said Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 12 points. “We have to finish the season out strong. We need to keep battling and try to keep winning as many games as possible.”

Guard Langston Galloway led New York with 19 points. Forward Andrea Bargnani had 15 points, while center Jason Smith, forward Quincy Acy finished with 12 apiece.

The Pacers made no effort to disguise their modus operandi. From the opening tip, Indiana drove the lane and attacked the rim. The Pacers wound up scoring 50 points in the paint with a variety of dunks, layups, floaters and hook shots. The Knicks managed just 22 inside points.

Indiana never trailed and led by as much as 28.

The Pacers made 49.4 percent of their shots from the field, and limited New York to 34.5 percent shooting.

”They were physical right from the start and kind of overmatched us,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”It’s difficult for NBA players to remain focused when things aren’t going well possession to possession. Some guys weren’t making some shots. Maybe they thought some whistles didn’t go their way.

“The frustration got the best of them, and that’s when the defensive breakdowns started happening. We talked about defending the paint and that didn’t happen.”

NOTES: Following the Pacers’ win over New York, the Indianapolis Star reported Indiana F Chris Copeland was moved to intensive care as the knife struck his diaphragm. He also had cuts on his left hand.... Before the game, Knicks president Phil Jackson announced that G Ricky Ledo signed for the remainder of the season. In his first eight games with the Knicks, Ledo averaged 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. He scored six points Wednesday. ...Injured Knicks F Carmelo Anthony sat behind the bench for the first time after being shut down for the season. “We haven’t talked about whether Carmelo travels with us,” coach Derek Fisher said. “If that is the choice and that’s what the group decides, that works for me. If not, just like any of our other players who are injured, it might best for them to stay home and get more focused and quality rehabilitation than what we can get on the road.”