Preview: Pacers at Lakers

The Indiana Pacers are experiencing their worst defensive stretch of the season and will look to return to their stingy ways when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Indiana has given up 100-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time this season, beginning with a 124-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday, but still possesses the NBA’s best record. The injury-ravaged Lakers have lost four straight games and 16 of their last 19.

Los Angeles point guard Steve Nash had targeted this contest to make his return from back issues but suffered a setback and now is hoping to make it back later in the week. “He’s fighting some big odds,” said coach Mike D’Antoni, “as we all know as we get older.” The Pacers are 2-2 as they wrap up what has been an arduous five-game trip through Western Conference cities. “Teams are not scared of us,” guard Lance Stephenson told reporters. “They’re coming out aggressive and they’re playing harder. We’ve got to commit to the challenge and play harder than them.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PACERS (34-9): Indiana continues to lead the NBA in scoring defense (90.2) despite the recent issues. The Pacers have allowed an average of 59 in the first half over the last three games, digging themselves double-digit halftime deficits in each and were only able to rally to win one of the contests. “We’ve just been not competing at a high level in the first half,” center Roy Hibbert said. “We dig ourselves a hole and sometimes we can get out of it.” All-Star forward Paul George is averaging 27.9 points over the last seven games.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-29): Guard Kobe Bryant will have his knee examined on Tuesday and point guards Steve Blake (elbow) and Jordan Farmar (hamstring) are getting close to returning as Los Angeles badly needs the reinforcements. Guard Jodie Meeks (foot) underwent an MRI exam Monday and no fracture was found and he is expected to play against the Pacers. “It will be really good to get some of these guys back and you can start winning something,” D’Antoni told reporters. “We’re in a tough situation. We’re in a ditch and we have to crawl out of it. But the more guys you have, the easier it is to crawl out of it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has lost three straight home matchups with the Pacers after winning 33 of the previous 37 home games in the series.

2. Stephenson has posted back-to-back point/rebound double-doubles and is averaging 23.5 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the two outings.

3. The Lakers have allowed 100 or more points in 12 straight games and are giving up an average of 114.1 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Pacers 110, Lakers 103