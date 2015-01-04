Preview: Pacers at Lakers

Los Angeles has lost seven of nine games and Kobe Bryant is being asked to hoist more shots as the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Bryant took three games off to rest and has focused on being a facilitator since returning and missed a tying 3-pointer as time expired in Friday’s 109-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Indiana has won five of its last seven games and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 94-91 on Friday in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Bryant had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Memphis and he is unsure he can abide by coach Byron Scott’s wishes and get back to 18-to-20 field-goal attempts per game. “I don’t know if my body can take the workload,” Bryant told reporters. “In a situation where teams just double me all over the floor, it’s not like I’m passing up shots. I don’t have them because they stack up and track me.” Pacers guard C.J. Miles is firing up the shots, going 11-of-19 from 3-point range the last two games while scoring 25 points during a win over Miami and 22 against the Bucks.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PACERS (13-21): Indiana recently got point guard George Hill back from knee and quadriceps injuries, but he sat out against Milwaukee with a groin injury and he also could miss the contest against the Lakers. Hill underwent an MRI exam to determine the severity and backup C.J. Watson (foot) also missed the game against the Bucks and is questionable to play against Los Angeles. Third-stringer Donald Sloan has received more playing time than expected due to Indiana’s season-long injury issues and he had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists on Friday.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (10-23): Guard Jeremy Lin and forward Ed Davis both had 20 points – representing a season high for Davis – in the loss to Memphis and Scott broached his plan to Bryant on Saturday. “I can’t argue with the results and he’s still being aggressive as far as looking for his shots but he’s still being aggressive as far as looking for his teammates,” Scott told reporters. “I would like his shots to be up more but I can’t argue with the way he’s playing.” Bryant is averaging 16 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists since resting his soreness and aches.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Host Indiana routed the Lakers 110-91 on Dec. 15 for its fifth win in the last six meetings.

2. Los Angeles is 33-8 at home against the Pacers.

3. Indiana PF David West has scored 10 or fewer points in four of the past five contests.

PREDICTION: Lakers 97, Pacers 95