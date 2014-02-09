Preview: Pacers at Magic

The Orlando Magic look to follow up an inspiring victory over the Western Conference leaders by beating the top team in the East when they host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Tobias Harris’ dunk at the buzzer gave Orlando a 103-102 triumph over Oklahoma City on Friday to extend its home winning streak to four and take back-to-back games for the first time since late December. The Pacers have won four in a row, including a 98-79 victory over the Magic on Monday.

Indiana earned their fourth straight Friday with a 118-113 overtime win against Portland as George Hill poured in a career-high 37 points. The Pacers’ second-leading scorer, Lance Stephenson, missed that game with a sore back and is questionable for an Orlando team which has won three of five overall. The Magic’s improving offense, which boasts six players averaging at least 12.7, must find a way to unlock an Indiana defense which leads the league in points allowed (90.7).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE PACERS (39-10): Hill averaged 5.7 points and made 6-of-20 from the field in the previous three games before his career night against Portland that included nine rebounds and eight assists. More offense from Hill takes pressure off leading scorer Paul George (22.6) and opens up the floor for David West (13.5) and Roy Hibbert (12), who leads the team in rebounding (7.7). The Pacers had a 52-38 edge on the boards against Orlando last week and stand second in the league with a plus-4.8 rebounding margin.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-37): Rookie Victor Oladipo rebounded from a 2-of-11 shooting night against Indiana to average 17 points and make 13 of his 17 shots from the field to help the Magic win two straight for the first time since Dec. 27 and 29. Arron Afflalo leads the team in scoring (19.8) while Oladipo (13.8) and Harris (13.7) are next among a balanced group. Center Nikola Vucevic notched his 20th double-double of the season against Oklahoma City and averages 13.1 points to go with a team-best 10.7 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have held 21 opponents under 40 percent shooting and 11 to fewer than 80 points.

2. Orlando PG Jameer Nelson did not play last week against Indiana due to a sore knee and has 16 assists in two games since.

3. Indiana has won eight of the last nine meetings with Orlando, including two home wins this season.

PREDICTION: Pacers 98, Magic 92