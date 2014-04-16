Preview: Pacers at Magic

Despite an uneven month of basketball, the Indiana Pacers reached their stated goal by clinching homecourt advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. Coach Frank Vogel, whose team is 5-9 in its last 14 games, is expected to rest at least three starters in the regular-season finale when the Pacers visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Reportedly, Vogel will sit leading scorer Paul George along with Lance Stephenson, David West and reserve C.J. Watson against the Magic.

Indiana comes in off one of its best performances in a while with a 102-97 victory over Oklahoma City on Sunday. The Pacers hope the effort against the Thunder will help regain the swagger that helped them sprint to a dominant 46-13 start, going into their first-round series with Atlanta. Orlando went 4-37 on the road this season and has been quite competitive at home, including a 93-92 victory over the Pacers on Feb. 9.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE PACERS (55-26): While George -- who averages 21.7 points to place 12th in the league – West (14 points) and Stephenson (13.8) are expected to miss the game, starters Roy Hibbert and George Hill should be in the lineup. The 7-2 Hibbert has struggled of late, making 2-of-21 shots over his last three contests, and Hill scored in double figures in only two of his last nine games. Luis Scola (7.6) is the top scorer off the bench for the Pacers and recorded 14 points per game over the last four contests.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (23-58): Orlando has won 11 of its last 18 games at home – five against teams headed to the playoffs – and rallied from 17 back in the second half to beat the Pacers. With center Nikola Vucevic (sore left Achilles) out, Kyle O’Quinn stepped up to post 14 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest over the last five games and Dewayne Dedmon has averaged 7.8 boards the last six. Arron Afflalo averages 18.4 points to lead the team and Tobias Harris is next (14.8) in his third pro season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Andrew Nicholson recorded 12 and 19 points in the last two games after failing to score in double figures since Jan. 2.

2. Indiana is second in the league in points allowed per game (92.4) and are 24th in offense (96.7).

3. Magic G Victor Oladipo is finishing a solid rookie season, averaging 13.9 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 50.8 percent the last six games.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Pacers 90