Preview: Pacers at Magic

Two teams looking for something positive after a rough stretch meet when the Orlando Magic host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in a battle of Eastern Conference playoff contenders. Indiana has dropped three of its last four contests and Orlando comes home after going 0-3 on a road trip – losing by a total of 51 points in the last two.

“It’s very disappointing,” Magic guard Victor Oladipo told the Orlando Sentinel after a 115-89 loss at Detroit on Monday. “We’ve just got to figure it out, man, because if we don’t, it could get ugly. And we know that. So we’ve got to figure it out, and I believe that we will.” The Magic had finished the month of December with seven wins in their final nine games and are 12-6 at home overall. The Pacers could be without guards George Hill (illness) and C.J. Miles (arm, shoulder) as they attempt to snap out a 3-6 funk, while in the middle of a stretch in which they play nine of 11 on the road. Indiana’s Paul George looks to extend his streak scoring 30 or more points to four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE PACERS (19-15): George scored 32 in the 103-100 overtime loss at Miami Monday that started a four-game road trip, and the All Star told the Indianapolis Star, “If we can take back the games we’ve let slip away, we’d be in a great position right now.” George leads the team in scoring (24.7) while adding 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists. If Miles and Hill can’t play, that leaves guards Monta Ellis (13.2 points) and Rodney Stuckey (10.3) as the only other double-figure scorers available for the Pacers.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-16): Oladipo moved back into the starting lineup Monday against Detroit and scored 18 with point guard Elfrid Payton (ankle) sitting out. Coach Scott Skiles told reporters, “We’re a really low-energy team right now,” and that has shown on defense where the Magic allowed 107.3 points per contest over the last three games. Nikola Vucevic is averaging team highs in scoring (16.8) and rebounds (8.3) while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and did not play at Indiana in a loss earlier this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won five straight meetings, including a 97-84 triumph at home on Nov. 9.

2. Orlando G Evan Fournier is averaging 13.9 points – third on the team – but went 0-for-6 from the field and did not score on Monday.

3. Indiana entered Tuesday’s games fourth in the league in steals per game (9.1) and fifth in turnovers caused (15.8).

PREDICTION: Magic 100, Pacers 97