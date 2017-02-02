Pacers dump Magic for fourth win in row

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Four-time All-Star Paul George struggled badly Wednesday night, helping the Indiana Pacers learn a valuable lesson.

They can win without him.

With George playing his worst game of the season, the Pacers still won their fourth consecutive game, leading almost from start to finish in pounding the hapless Orlando Magic, 98-88, Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

"It's great for my teammates to have my back like that," George said. "They took the load off my shoulders and sealed the deal. That's going to help everyone's confidence."

George came into the night having scored at least 30 points in each of the previous four games. He made just three of 14 shots Wednesday and scored a season-low eight points.

The Pacers (26-22) still had no trouble keeping control of the game. C.J. Miles scored 16 points and hit 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Glenn Robinson scored 14 points and hit all five of his shots, including two 3-pointers.

Jeff Teague contributed 13 points and nine assists. Thaddeus Young added 12 points, and Myles Turner had 11 points. The Pacers held a 38-35 rebound edge, shot 47.8 percent from the field and played well defensively.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, Paul is going to play really well. He always does," Miles said. "But in one of the few games he doesn't, we can step up and fill the void. This should help our confidence."

The Pacer, who started the season with a 15-18 record, have won 11 of their last 15 games, moving up into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

"We're a veteran team playing well right now," George said. "We're moving in the right direction and ready to take the next step. The next step is learning how to bury teams (like this) and put them away."

The Magic (19-31) never got closer than five points in the fourth quarter, looking a step slow throughout the night.

Serge Ibaka led the Magic with a game-high 20 points, and he grabbed nine rebounds. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Evan Fournier, who fouled out in the final two minutes, scored 12 points. Elfrid Payton had 11 points and six rebounds, and reserve D.J. Augustin managed 10 points.

"We don't have a large margin for error. I thought our best offensive possessions ended up with an open missed shot," said Magic coach Frank Vogel. "You have to capitalize on the good possessions, and we weren't able to do that tonight. The Pacers play a lethargic style of basketball, and kind of lull you to sleep."

The Pacers scored only 18 points in the fourth quarter, but they held the Magic to just 14 points.

The Magic pulled to within five points when Payton scored with 4:45 remaining, but that was as close as they would come. Their only lead of the game was 4-3 in the second minute.

Miles hit a jumper with 2:22 remaining to give the Pacers a 93-84 cushion they never lost.

Miles, who had just two points in the first half, hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts in the third quarter, pushing the Pacers to a 80-74 lead. The Magic closed within four points when Payton completed a three-point play late in the third.

Topped by Teague with 11 points, the Pacers led 56-47 at intermission. He hit 8 of 9 free throws in the first two periods. The Pacers were the aggressors in the second period when they took 15 free throws.

Young sparked the Pacers early, scoring eight points in the first seven minutes.

NOTES: Pacers veteran G Rodney Stuckey, who has played in only 17 games this season, returned to action Wednesday from his strained hamstring. He scored eight points. C/F Kevin Seraphin (sore groin) was available, but he didn't play. ... Indiana F Paul George came into Wednesday having scored 31 points or more in each of the previous four games. ... The Pacers moved G C.J. Miles into the starting lineup last week and won three consecutive games coming into Wednesday. ... Magic F Serge Ibaka, a free agent this summer, has been a hot topic as the trade deadline approaches. Ibaka, who was obtained from Oklahoma City last summer, is unlikely to re-sign with the Magic, hoping to play for a contender. ... The Magic did not re-sign G/F Anthony Brown when his 10-day contract expired on Tuesday.