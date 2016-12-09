Preview: Pacers at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are by far the lowest-scoring team in the NBA at an average of 92.1 points - nearly six points fewer than the next club - and are coming off one of their worst losses. The Indiana Pacers, who visit the Mavericks on Friday, own one of the worst scoring defenses in the Eastern Conference but make up some of the difference with a potent offense.

The Mavericks expected to contend for a playoff spot this season but instead find themselves with the worst record in the Western Conference after the latest slide reached two straight with a 120-89 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. "This was a very, very disappointing performance," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "It starts with me. I've got to do a better job getting these guys ready to play, getting them ready to compete. The second half was inexcusable: The way we played, just the way we performed all around -- everything from how we competed, decision-making." The Pacers know all about inexcusable performances after a 142-106 loss in Golden State on Monday, but they managed to bounce back with a 109-94 triumph at Phoenix on Wednesday. Indiana owns a 2-2 mark on the five-game trip and allowed an average of 136.5 points in the two losses while holding opponents to 98 in the two wins.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PACERS (11-11): Indiana star Paul George enjoyed his best game since recovering from an ankle injury on Wednesday, when he collected 25 points and 13 rebounds. "I thought we just played basketball down the stretch," George told reporters. "We didn’t really call much. We figured out what was working. I was able to get good position and find guys and create for myself. I thought that last final stretch, we buckled down defensively and offensively, we just played basketball." Two of George's three double-doubles on the season came in the last two games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (4-17): Dallas held a team meeting after Wednesday's loss and is searching for answers beyond the injury problems that were blamed at first. The starting frontcourt of center Andrew Bogut (knee) and power forward Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) sat out the loss along with sixth man J.J. Barea (calf). "It was disservice to us as teammates, it was a disservice to the coaching staff who put in work and it was a disservice to the fans that came here tonight," Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks SG Wesley Matthews is 15-of-26 from 3-point range in the last three games.

2. Pacers C Myles Turner went 3-of-4 from 3-point range on Wednesday after totaling six made 3-pointers in the first 21 contests.

3. Dallas' highest scoring game of the season came in a 130-121 overtime loss at Indiana on opening night.

PREDICTION: Pacers 109, Mavericks 96