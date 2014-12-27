Preview: Pacers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets look to extend their season-high winning streak to four games when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Jarrett Jack scored 27 points and the Nets rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat Boston 109-107 on Friday afternoon without a double-figure effort from any of their top three scorers. Brooklyn attempts to snap a four-game losing streak against Indiana, which gave up a season-high 119 points at Detroit on Friday night for its 11th loss in 14 games.The Pacers shot at least 50 percent for the third straight game, but coach Frank Vogel told reporters afterward, “We just weren’t sharp enough on the defensive end.” Indiana could be without guard Rodney Stuckey, who suffered a facial contusion against Detroit on Friday, and forward C.J Miles (illness). Leading scorer Joe Johnson was held to nine points against Boston while Deron Williams returned after missing two games with a calf injury to add eight for the Nets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PACERS (10-20): Indiana has eight players on the roster averaging at least 10 points, including point guard George Hill (14.0) in two games since returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss the first 28. Forward David West scored 14.1 points per contest over seven games before being held to six in the loss at Detroit on Friday. Center Roy Hibbert is averaging 16 points and 3.7 blocks in the last three games for the Pacers, who are near the bottom of the league in scoring offense.

ABOUT THE NETS (13-15): Johnson, Deron Williams and Brook Lopez — all averaging more than 15 points — have been carrying the Nets most of the season on the offensive end, but Jack has been a major factor of late. The veteran guard is scoring 18 points and handing out 6.5 assists per game over the past four while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Center Mason Plumlee also is prospering from receiving more playing time, averaging 17.6 points and 10.8 rebounds over the past eight contests.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. Indiana has swept Brooklyn in their season series three of the last five seasons, including 2013-14.

2. The Nets have averaged 107 points during their three-game winning streak — 10 points better than their season average.

3. The Pacers have trailed 20 times at halftime and are 4-16 in those games.

PREDICTION: Nets 105, Pacers 94