Preview: Pacers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets look to beat the Indiana Pacers for the second time in 10 days in a crucial Eastern Conference clash rife with playoff implications on Tuesday at the Barclay’s Center. The Nets have won five of their last six, including a 107-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to pull ahead of the Boston Celtics in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn downed the Pacers 123-111 on March 21 and hopes to snap a three-game home losing streak in the series.

Indiana has won two of its last three games after losing its previous six to pull within a half-game of the Nets in the East. The Pacers are coming off a gutsy 104-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and turn their attention to a critical back-to-back set against the Nets and Celtics, which will go a long way in determining their playoff fate. Indiana has dropped three of its last four road games, with their last two defeats coming by a combined seven points during that span.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PACERS (32-41): C.J. Miles knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points in the win over the Mavericks and is 9-of-14 from beyond the arc in his last two games. “We’re just in a time right now where we need to win all of our games,” Miles told reporters. “Everything is a must and for us to step up and beat a good team like that feels good.” George Hill added 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter and Roy Hibbert also scored 14 points to go along with seven rebounds.

ABOUT THE NETS (32-40): Brook Lopez recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win over the Lakers to finish with at least 30 points for the third time in his last four games. Joe Johnson added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Deron Williams shook off an illness to contribute 13 points and eight assists and is one helper shy of reaching 6,000 for his career. Thaddeus Young missed the last two games with a strained left knee and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 road games in the series.

2. Indiana has scored at least 100 points in a season-best five straight games.

3. Lopez is averaging 28.2 points in his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Nets 109, Pacers 97