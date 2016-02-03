Preview: Pacers at Nets

The Indiana Pacers still look like one of the best teams in the league in stretches, but they just can’t seem to find any consistency. The Pacers will try to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Indiana battled back to take a lead late against Cleveland but could not make the plays it needed at the end and ended up falling 111-106 to close out a 2-2 homestand. “Very, very frustrating, because we put together a solid game and were in position to win this one,“ All-Star forward Paul George, who struggled to 3-of-15 from the field, told reporters. ”It’s been the story of the season for us – play well enough to win it and lose it late in the game.” The Nets can understand that sentiment after falling for the fourth straight time on Monday, with three of those losses coming by five or fewer points. Monday’s 105-100 loss to the Detroit Pistons was the 14th setback in the last 16 games and featured some poor execution down the stretch.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PACERS (25-23): Indiana is transitioning rookie Myles Turner into a bigger role and is willing to put up with some struggles, such as the forward forgetting a screen on the final play of regulation on Monday. Turner finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but his missed screen led to one of Monta Ellis’ 11 missed shots on the night. “There are plenty of positives (Monday),” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “We are an improving team. We’ve changed, we’re evolving and we’ve got great promise to have a strong second half of the season. It’s frustrating too, but I’m encouraged. Our two best scorers had off shooting nights and we had a chance to beat the best team in the East.”

ABOUT THE NETS (12-37): Brooklyn has been in a position to win of late thanks to center Brook Lopez, who is averaging 26.4 points on 57.1 percent shooting and 9.4 rebounds in the last five games. “I was just trying to be aggressive when I got it and I think we are all doing a good job of that,” Lopez told reporters after putting up 27 points against the Pistons. “When we are getting looks, we are taking them. That’s obviously the first rule to making shots, you have to take them.” The Nets could use some more made shots from guard Joe Johnson, who went 1-of-8 from the field on Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets C Andrea Bargnani scored 18 points on Monday after totaling two in the previous two games.

2. Pacers C Ian Mahinmi (sore lower back) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. George led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana earned a 104-97 home win over Brooklyn on Dec. 18.

PREDICTION: Pacers 102, Nets 96