Preview: Pacers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers both brought in new coaches in the offseason in an effort to coax more points and more wins out of the rosters, and scoring did not seem to be a problem for either team in their respective openers. The Pacers will take their scoring punch on the road when they visit the Nets on Friday.

Indiana shot 50.5 percent from the floor, including 10-of-19 from 3-point range, in a 130-121 overtime victory at home over the Dallas Mavericks to kick off Nate McMillan's tenure on Wednesday. Paul George took over in the extra session but the star of the game was second-year center Myles Turner, who finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds and is prepared to take a big step forward this season. The Nets are trying to become a fast-paced, 3-point shooting team under new coach Kenny Atkinson, who was part of a staff in Atlanta that encouraged even the big men to step out beyond the arc and hoist away. Brooklyn put up 117 points in Atkinson's debut but went 15-of-44 from the 3-point arc and ended up with a five-point loss at Boston.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PACERS (1-0): Turner is the type of center that would work well in the offense that Atkinson is attempting to install in Brooklyn and is doing just fine for McMillan after going 13-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. "He's had confidence since last season," McMillan told reporters of Turner. "He worked his behind off all summer. He's certainly a threat offensively and he just continues to improve." Indiana's biggest offseason acquisition had a strong debut as well as Jeff Teague got the start at point guard and contributed 20 points and eight assists.

ABOUT THE NETS (0-1): Brook Lopez is not the type of center that is comfortable stepping out and shooting jumpers, and he was limited to seven points on 1-of-7 shooting (1-of-2 from 3-point range) in 21 minutes at Boston. Lopez found some of his minutes going to seven-footer Justin Hamilton, who buried three 3-pointers and went 7-of-12 from the floor en route to 19 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. "He's doing what he's done all preseason," Atkinson told reporters of Hamilton. "I'm really pleased with how he fits us. He's a system fit offensively with his 3-point shot. He can roll to the rim too and finish."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers G Aaron Brooks (knee) sat out the opener and is day-to-day.

2. Nets F Trevor Booker led the team with five assists and three steals in his team debut.

3. Indiana took three of the four meetings last season but lost its last trip to Brooklyn, 120-110 on March 26.

PREDICTION: Pacers 125, Nets 115