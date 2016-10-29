Lopez, Lin combine to pace Nets past Pacers

NEW YORK -- Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Brooklyn Nets held the Indiana Pacers without a basket for the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter and rallied for a 103-94 victory in the home coaching debut of Kenny Atkinson Friday night.

Jeremy Lin contributed 21 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nets, who held the Pacers to 15 points in the final 12 minutes.

Sean Kilpatrick tied a career best by hitting four 3-pointers and added 18 points for Brooklyn, which shot 10 of 33 from 3-point range after missing its first nine attempts.

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Nets

Paul George led the Pacers with 22 points but started 2 of 9 and finished 8 of 22. Former Net Thaddeus Young contributed 19 points for the Pacers, who shot 6 of 21 in the fourth and 37.8 percent overall.

Indiana began the fourth with a 79-72 lead but gave up a 9-2 run in the first 5 1/2 minutes before George scored its first basket. The Nets gradually put the game away, taking an 88-85 lead with 5:37 on a 3-point play by reserve Justin Hamilton.

The Nets added to the lead by getting two 3-pointers from Kilpatrick, including one where he fell to the floor in front of the Indiana bench with about five minutes remaining for a 91-85 edge.

Lopez then finished off Atkinson's first win by hitting a layup with about two minutes remaining.

The Pacers held a 10-point lead late in the first quarter but the Nets gradually chipped away. After a putback layup by Thaddeus Young forged a 41-41 deadlock with 4:46 remaining but the Nets highlighted an 11-7 spurt with a deep 3-pointer by Lin and two dunks by Trevor Booker to get a 52-48 lead at the break.

Brooklyn held its lead early in the second half but Turner capped an 11-0 run with a dunk with 8:35 remaining for a 61-56 lead. Indiana briefly took a double-digit lead before finishing the third with a seven-point lead.

NOTES: Brooklyn G Randy Foye (strained right hamstring) missed his second straight game. ... According to Basketball-Reference.com, Pacers C Myles Turner joined Shaquille O'Neal and Anthony Davis as the only players to total at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots in a game before turning 21. ... Brooklyn rookie G/F Caris LeVert (left foot rehab) said on Sirius XM Radio Thursday he is a "few weeks" away from stepping on the court. ... Indiana G Aaron Brooks (sore right knee) did not play.