West, Pacers blow past Garnett, Nets

NEW YORK -- David West felt Kevin Garnett’s breath in his ear in the first quarter.

“It was too close and I didn’t like it,” the veteran Indiana Pacers forward said.

West picked up a technical foul for pushing Garnett and then picked up Indiana with a strong second half, leading the Pacers to a 110-85 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

West scored 15 of his 17 points after the break and had five rebounds and five assists as Indiana (11-20) won away from home for the second time in the last 10 games.

“That’s David West. He has the will and determination to talk out coverages on the defensive end and make big shots,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “There’s a lot of leaders in the NBA who lead by talking and then there’s leaders who can go and get a big shot. He hit several of those big shots late in the third quarter.”

Garnett’s action was reminiscent of former Pacers forward Lance Stephenson blowing in LeBron James’ ear a year ago, but West said there was a difference.

“It was an aggressive blow at that,” West said. “I think Lance’s was more sensual. That was an aggressive one.”

Indiana picked up its aggression on both ends of the court in the second half, outscoring Brooklyn (13-16) 48-28 in the paint and getting 19 points off 16 turnovers. The Pacers’ bench outscored the Nets’ reserves 52-15.

“It’s definitely a glaring, key stat,” said Nets center Brook Lopez, who was 0 of 5 from the field. “I felt our energy was there. I don’t know, but I think definitely, no question, myself and as a team we missed a lot of shots.”

Indiana, which was plus-10 on the boards, scored 21 fast-break points, which was particularly pleasing for Vogel on the second day of back-to-back road games.

“I‘m really pleased with how we’re moving the basketball,” Vogel said. “We’re making shots and playing for each other, playing unselfish. Hopefully, that continues with how well we’re executing. We’re trying to push tempo a little more and trying to get a few things in transition.”

Led by guard Rodney Stuckey, who had 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds despite blurred vision from a facial contusion suffered in Detroit on Friday night, the Pacers had seven players score in double figures and shot 50 percent or better from the field for the fourth consecutive game.

“It’s a little blurry, but I just have to play through it,” Stuckey said. “We were short-handed tonight, C.J. Miles was out, (Damjan Rudez) didn’t make the trip. I just needed to play and we got a good win today.”

The Pacers broke open a close game by outscoring the Nets 29-18 in the third quarter and scoring the first nine points of the fourth, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Chris Copeland (12 points), to take an 86-65 lead.

The key?

“Getting deflections, turnovers, running, getting transition baskets,” said Pacers forward Lavoy Allen, who had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Guard C.J. Watson had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, forward Luis Scola had 13 points and four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench, and guard George Hill, in his first start of the season, added 12 points, including seven of the Pacers’ first 15.

Guard Jarrett Jack had 22 points and six rebounds, forward Joe Johnson had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists and guard Sergey Karasev contributed a career-high 14 points for the Nets, who saw their season-high three-game winning streak snapped.

“It is disappointing to end it like this,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said of the winning streak. “But I will take where we are at 3-1 and playing really well and competing.”

NOTES: After the Nets’ three consecutive wins, coach Lionel Hollins went with the same starting lineup, which meant G Deron Williams and C Brook Lopez came off the bench for the second straight game. ... F Kevin Garnett missed the tail end of the last four back-to-backs but started against the Pacers. ... Pacers G C.J. Miles and F Damjan Rudez were out with an upper respiratory infection, and G Rodney Stuckey continues to struggle with a facial contusion suffered Friday against the Pistons. “Rodney is having problems with the light because he’s bleeding on top of the eyeball and the dilation of the light is very uncomfortable,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said before the game. “He’s trying it and we’ll see.” ... The Nets remain at Barclays Center to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday. ... The Pacers return to Indiana on Monday to face the Chicago Bulls in the first of two straight home games.