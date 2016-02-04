Miles-led Pacers roll past Nets

NEW YORK -- The best way to describe how Wednesday unfolded for C.J. Miles was his showing felt like a really good drill in practice.

Except one of the reserve guard’s best performances of the season occurred in a game for the Indiana Pacers.

Miles scored 15 of his 27 points in the decisive second quarter and the Pacers rolled to a 114-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Miles took a 4-of-39 slump from behind the arc since Jan. 12 into Wednesday but nearly matched the figure during Indiana’s 36-point second quarter. He wound up shooting 6-of-8 in the second, 10-of-15 overall and made 4 of seven 3-pointers.

”It’s indescribable almost because there’s no thinking in the game,“ said Miles, who had shot 25 percent (18-of-72) since Jan. 12 ”Everything is just reactions and playing in the game and stuff you practice every day. It’s almost like drill work.

“You see the guy make a decision, so you take what he gives you. You read the screens. You read the help. Whatever it is, it feels like in the summertime with your coaches working on things and it’s always fun because you can remember the plays but you don’t remember thinking. It’s just clockwork and it’s great to be able to have that feeling.”

The ability by Miles to get into such a good rhythm led to his ninth game with at least 20 points of the season but first since Dec. 23 at Sacramento. He came within five of his season high while coming within one of his season best for baskets.

“You do try to put him into better situations and get cleaner looks,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “When he is getting cleaner looks, he’s not going to stay in a slump very long. I do believe this.”

The rest of the Pacers clicked as well, shooting 50 percent and having their second-most productive night from behind the arc (12-of-24) while leading for the final 39-plus minutes and making double digit 3-pointers for the second time in their last 16 games.

The game turned for Indiana early in the second when it scored the first 10 points while the Nets missed their first eight shots. Miles helped the Pacers maintain the sizable lead by hitting three 3-pointers, a 17-footer and a finger roll layup in the final minute.

“He got going,” Indiana forward Paul George said. “He made a shot and a shot after that and he just looked confident from then on.”

While Miles led a second unit which scored 58 points, four other Pacers reached double figures. George added 17 points, guard George Hill contributed 13, backup center Lavoy Allen had 12 and guard Monta Ellis chipped in 11.

Being unable to stop Miles in the second quarter led to Brooklyn’s fifth straight loss and 16th in the last 18 home games since beating Philadelphia Dec. 10.

“It’s tough,” Brooklyn forward Joe Johnson said. “I think C.J. came in and he got hot and he was making tough shots. It seemed like it triggered on down because now all the attention and focus was on him and other guys were able to get involved and get easy layups and just get easy plays. So you know, it was a tough one.”

Center Brook Lopez led the Nets with 18 of his 21 before halftime. Johnson added 11 of his 20 during the third when Brooklyn made a slight comeback.

Brooklyn forward Thaddeus Young recorded 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Nets chipped away midway through the third, getting within 74-62 on consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson. The Pacers let the lead slip to seven on two occasions before taking an 87-77 lead into the fourth.

Miles then helped the Pacers finish it off with a layup and a corner 3-pointer as the Pacers upped the lead to 101-86 with 7:45 remaining.

“We came back with some effort and a little bit more competition,” Brooklyn interim coach Tony Brown said. “But you know, same old story.”

NOTES: Rookie F Chris McCullough is close to making his debut for Brooklyn after spending the past year rehabbing a right knee injury. McCullough has been practicing and getting daily coaching while getting up to speed on defensive schemes. Interim coach Tony Brown said McCullough definitely will be available after the All-Star break and possibly before. ... A portion of the Pacers’ Tuesday practice focused on better execution during late-game situations. According to a story in the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers are 0-for-13 with a turnover in the 14 times they had ball in the final four seconds in regulation or overtime and a chance to tie or get a lead. ... Indiana C Ian Mahinmi (sore lower back) missed his third consecutive game and sat out for the fourth time in the past six games.