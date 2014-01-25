Preview: Pacers at Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers needed a large rally to notch an overtime road victory on Friday and will aim to have a smoother night when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The Pacers trailed by 17 in the first half before rallying to beat Sacramento as they overcame a combined 80 points from the Kings’ backcourt of Marcus Thornton (42) and Isaiah Thomas (38). The victory leaves Indiana with a 2-1 mark during a five-game road trip against Western Conference squads.

The Nuggets have lost three straight games and four of five as a leaky defense has let them down. Denver is giving up an average of 115.6 points during the stretch with its lone victory coming when it poured on 123 points against the Golden State Warriors. Indiana’s league-best defense has had some issues the past two games, allowing an average of 117.5 points after holding the opponent under 100 in each of the previous 16 contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE PACERS (34-8): All-Star forward Paul George is earning a reputation as a big-time shot-taker and Friday’s contest against the Kings produced more evidence. It was a two-possession game until George converted a four-point play to tie the contest with 15.1 seconds left and neither team scored again in regulation. “Coming off the screen I just knew to rise up,” said George, who scored eight of his 36 points in the overtime. “I know I have the confidence to knock the shot down. I knew to just get ball up and shoot that shot with confidence.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (20-21): Point guard Ty Lawson had a strong first half and has recorded double-doubles in 10 of the last 11 games. His averages of 17.8 points and 8.9 assists are both career-best marks and he has been an exceptionally good floor leader in January by averaging 11.6 assists. Lawson’s shooting percentage has dipped to a career-low 42.3 percent but he’s still considered the most pivotal player on the squad due to his athleticism and intelligence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets have defeated the Pacers four consecutive times and won 14 of the past 17 meetings.

2. Indiana C Roy Hibbert blocked five shots against Sacramento, marking the 11th time he has rejected five or more shots this season.

3. Denver has topped 100 points in 11 consecutive games and is averaging 113 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Pacers 105, Nuggets 103