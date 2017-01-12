Preview: Pacers at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are losers of five straight with a defense that can't seem to stop anyone and are hoping a trip to the other side of the Atlantic can help them solve some of the issues. The Nuggets will face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in the NBA's annual trip to London at the O2 Arena.

Denver dropped to 28th in the NBA in scoring defense during its recent swoon, which has seen it surrender 123.8 points in the last five games - at least 120 in each - and at least 100 in 14 straight. Coach Mike Malone suggested the team was taking "baby steps" forward on the defensive end after limiting the Oklahoma City Thunder to 12-of-36 from 3-point range in a 121-106 road loss on Saturday. The Pacers can put pressure on any defense and are streaking in the opposite direction with five consecutive wins in which they averaged 118.6 points, capped by a 123-109 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday. "At this point, we don't really want any setbacks," Indiana star forward Paul George told reporters of the team's mindset heading into London. "I think everybody understands how well we're playing right now and the level we want to play at. We understand that this is still business, this isn't a pleasure, this isn't a vacation, this is still business for us."

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Indiana, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE PACERS (20-18): Indiana's winning streak coincides with the return of shooting guard Monta Ellis, who sat out eight games with an ankle injury and accepted a bench role upon his return on Dec. 28. The veteran is no longer on a minutes restriction and logged at least 20 minutes in each of the last three contests while taking control of a reserve unit that includes big men Kevin Seraphin and Al Jefferson, wing C.J. Miles and point guard Aaron Brooks. "We're doing great," Ellis told the team's website. "We're playing together, playing for one another. We just have to keep it up. Keep climbing, keep chipping away and win the games we need to win and find a way to win the games that are tough."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-23): Denver's defensive shortcomings are obscuring some strong offensive performances from the likes of shooting guard Will Barton, who delivered 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting in a spot start in place of Gary Harris (groin) on Saturday. Harris, who had a string of six straight games scoring in double figures come to an end with eight points against San Antonio last week, is with the team in London and is practicing. The Nuggets bring several players who were born in Europe on the trip, including Italian small forward Danilo Gallinari, who leads the team in scoring (17.1 points).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nuggets PG Emmanuel Mudiay went 0-of-9 from the field on Saturday and is 1-of-15 from 3-point range in the last four contests.

2. Pacers G Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) missed the last six games and remains out indefinitely.

3. Indiana snapped a three-game slide in the series with a 109-105 overtime victory at home on Jan. 30, 2016.

PREDICTION: Pacers 119, Nuggets 107