Nuggets pull out ugly win over Pacers

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets have won plenty of pretty games. Saturday, they discovered they can win ugly, too.

Forward Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, guard Ty Lawson had 15 points and 10 assists and the Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 76-73 on Saturday night in an ugly offensive game for both teams.

The Nuggets and Pacers both scored a season low in points and were below 40 percent shooting from the field. Denver finished at 36.6 percent and Indiana at 30.7.

Denver had a built-in excuse because it was playing the second game of a rare home back-to-back and looked fatigued. The Nuggets pulled out a last-second win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and their legs looked wobbly most of Saturday’s game.

“Our guys were visibly tired from (Friday) night’s game,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “They expended a lot of energy so we just tried to get them to fight through that fatigue factor.”

The Nuggets (12-15) generated enough offense in the final 10 minutes to pull out their second home win in as many nights.

“I think we were happy with our defensive effort,” guard Arron Afflalo said. “Obviously, some guys struggled, including myself.”

Forward David West had 19 points and 10 rebounds and guard C.J. Miles had 16 points for the Pacers, who have lost 10 of 11.

“I‘m sick of missing opportunities,” Miles said. “Another tough one. We’re fighting but we’ve got to get over that hump. How hard we’re playing isn’t the problem, we’ve just got to clean up some things.”

In the teams’ first meeting in Indiana on Nov. 14, the Nuggets had 64 points at halftime. They didn’t reach that total Saturday until 6:55 was left in the fourth quarter.

The collective offensive woes for both teams made for a competitive fourth quarter.

The Pacers (8-19) scored the first five points of the quarter to take a 60-55 lead, but Denver went on a 10-0 run to go up 65-60.

“That’s what we needed,” Gallinari said. “We knew our defense was fine. We knew there were just a couple of stretches where we needed to pick up our offensive speed and we did it. We knew that if we kept our defense up, once our offense clicked for two or three possessions, we’ll be fine.”

Indiana missed seven straight shots from the field to lose the lead but got within 69-68 on two free throws by center Lavoy Allen with 2:36 remaining.

Forward Wilson Chandler hit a 3-pointer -- just the second of the night for Denver -- and after a miss by West, Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried’s dunk made it 74-68.

It was 74-70 when Lawson missed an 18-foot jump shot with 13.9 seconds left. Pacers guard Donald Sloan hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, but Nuggets guard Arron Afflalo sank two free throws with 0.6 of a second left.

Indiana called a timeout, but Miles’ desperation 3-pointer was off.

“We got a bunch of good looks,” West said. “We had stuff rattle in and out, halfway down. It wasn’t good enough. They made some key shots and we weren’t able to respond.”

The Pacers led 33-32 in the worst first half of scoring of the season for both teams. Indiana shot 29.3 percent from the field and Lawson was the only Nuggets starter with a point until center Timofey Mozgov’s short hook with 1:26 left in the first half.

Lawson was 4 of 7 from the field and the rest of Denver’s starting five was 2 of 19 in the first half.

Mozgov finished with 15 rebounds and tied a career high with five blocked shots.

NOTES: Pacers G C.J. Watson did not play because of an upper respiratory illness. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur missed his second straight game with a strain in his lower left leg. ... Pacers G George Hill has missed all season with a left knee injury but could return soon. Indiana coach Frank Vogel said Hill is close to playing. “He’s been practicing. He’s not going to play (Sunday), but we’ll see after that,” Vogel said. ... Nuggets G Ty Lawson entered Saturday averaging 15.2 points, 10.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. If those numbers hold, he could become the third NBA player to average at least 15 points, 10 assists and 1.5 steals for an entire season.