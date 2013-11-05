Preview: Pacers at Pistons

The Indiana Pacers are unsurprisingly one of the few remaining unbeaten teams and look every bit like the Eastern Conference-contender they set out to be before the season. The Detroit Pistons, who host the Pacers on Monday, rank as a more pleasant surprise at 2-1. The Pistons have a front line that can match up with any in the league in Andre Drummond, Greg Monroe and newcomer Josh Smith, who will get a chance to shine against Indiana’s Paul George.

Detroit earned its two victories over a pair of winless teams and will get its first chance to prove it belongs in the race in the Central Division against the Pacers. “They’re huge,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters of Detroit. “They are one of the few teams that can match our size and maybe exceed our size when they play Josh Smith at the ‘3.’ … It’s going to be a physical battle for sure.” Indiana is beginning a stretch of four games in five nights that also includes dates against East contenders Chicago and Brooklyn.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PACERS (3-0): Indiana built its success on the defensive end last season and is even better on that end to begin the 2013-14 campaign, holding opponents to 37.9 percent shooting. The Pacers pride themselves on being smart with their defense. “It’s only three games but we’re leading the league in fewest fouls per game and a lot of it has to do with our body position and being smart with our discipline,” said Vogel, “staying down on shot fakes and making a conscious decision to keep teams off the line.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-1): Detroit looks like a team built around the Pacers’ model of size up front and speed in the backcourt, especially with Brandon Jennings returning to the lineup after sitting out the first two games with a jaw fracture. The Pistons are averaging 55.3 points in the paint and both Monroe (18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds) and Drummond (13 and 12) are pulling in double-doubles. Jennings came off the bench in his debut but played 31 minutes while sharing the backcourt with Rodney Stuckey for most of the fourth quarter over starters Chauncey Billups and Will Bynum.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers took all four meetings last season by an average of 20 points and have won five straight in the series.

2. Detroit is averaging 20 turnovers, led by Smith’s five and Monroe’s 4.3.

3. Indiana G George Hill (hip) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Pacers 89, Pistons 83