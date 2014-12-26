Preview: Pacers at Pistons

The Indiana Pacers are beginning to turn things around after a demoralizing eight-game losing streak and look to continue the progress when they visit the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Pacers have won two straight contests and three of five since their slump while welcoming back point guard George Hill from the injured list in the 96-84 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday. Detroit has dropped four straight and plays its first game since waiving second-leading scorer Josh Smith.

Injury-plagued Indiana has been one of the least productive offensive teams in the league but is second in scoring defense (96.1) while the Pistons have allowed at least 110 points in each of the last four games. “Our defense is just not giving us a chance to win games,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. The Pacers have made half of their shots from the field the last two games after shooting a season-low 30.7 percent in a 76-73 loss to Denver on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PACERS (10-19): Hill contributed a team-high 15 points in his season debut off the bench after missing the first 28 games with a knee injury. “George’s I.Q. is very high and he’s a multi-dimensional guard up top, he can shoot the 3,” Indiana forward David West told the Indianapolis Star. “He’s just going to add to what we’re doing and what we are.” The Pacers are balanced on offense, led by West (12.9 points), Rodney Stuckey (12.1), C.J. Miles (11.3 overall, 18.4 in the last five games) and Roy Hibbert (11.1).

ABOUT THE PISTONS (5-23): Detroit looks to turn the page after the departure of Smith and will be well rested after being off since Sunday when it lost a tough 110-105 decision to Brooklyn. The Pistons still have five players averaging in double figures, led by forward Greg Monroe (14.7 points) along with guards Brandon Jennings (12.6) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (12.5). Andre Drummond (15 double-doubles) can be a force inside and Jodie Meeks is averaging 10.7 points in six games since returning from an injury.

1. The Pacers have won 17 of the last 21 meetings and four straight at Detroit.

2. The Pistons have been led in scoring by five different players in the last five contests (Monroe, Drummond, Caldwell-Pope, Jennings, Meeks).

3. Indiana is 8-1 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter and is allowing 22.7 points in the final period – lowest in the league.

PREDICTION: Pacers 92, Pistons 84