Preview: Pacers at Pistons

Indiana has won three straight to keep alive its playoff hopes in the Eastern Conference, but a tough road lies ahead. The Pacers will try to take advantage of the only remaining nonplayoff contender on the schedule when they visit Detroit on Friday.

A 102-86 win at New York on Wednesday helped Indiana stay within a game of Brooklyn and Boston - who hold down the final two playoff spots in the East - but it would lose the tiebreaker with both the Nets and the Celtics, and the upcoming slate is challenging. After they take on the Pistons, Indiana hosts Oklahoma City and Washington before traveling to take on Memphis in the finale of the regular season, three opponents who will - in all likelihood - have plenty to play for. Detroit’s slim chances at a postseason bid were wiped away with a 113-103 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, its fourth loss in six games. The Pistons took the first two meetings with the Pacers this season before a 20-point effort from George Hill helped Indiana pick up a 114-109 win in the previous encounter on Feb. 4.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PACERS (35-43): Indiana forges ahead while forward Chris Copeland continues to recover in a New York hospital’s intensive care unit after being stabbed in an incident outside a nightclub Wednesday morning. Copeland released a statement Thursday thanking supporters and vowing to return “stronger than ever.” Copeland’s absence means little on the court as his role had been reduced greatly and it happens to coincide with a solid return for star swingman Paul George, who has averaged 11.5 points and two steals in a pair of games off the bench.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (30-48): As Detroit winds down its sixth straight season without a playoff berth, it may be playing its final few games with power forward Greg Monroe, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Monroe entered the loss to the Celtics as one of 14 NBA players averaging a double-double but he seems intent on building up his resume a bit more, returning Wednesday from an 11-game layoff to produce 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. He may or may not be teammates next season with Reggie Jackson, who continued his outstanding play with 21 points and 15 assists versus Boston.

1. Pacers PF Luis Scola is averaging 17 points on 14-of-20 shooting and 10.5 rebounds over the last two games.

2. Jackson has produced 17.7 points and nine assists per game in 23 contests with Detroit.

3. Detroit leads the overall series 89-88.

PREDICTION: Pacers 102, Pistons 98