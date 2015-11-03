Preview: Pacers at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are off to a 3-0 start and have already knocked off a pair of Eastern Conference playoff contenders in Atlanta and Chicago. The Indiana Pacers, who visit the Pistons on Tuesday, are still looking for their first win as they struggle to adjust to a smaller lineup on both ends of the floor.

The Pacers are trying to pick up the pace on the offensive end with Paul George moving to the power forward spot and Monta Ellis entering the lineup, and the early results have not been encouraging. ”We’re a confident group, we’re not playing the way we want to play,” George told reporters after a 97-76 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. “We definitely have to change that, but it is early. This team can definitely turn around.” The Pistons will provide a challenge to that small Indiana lineup with center Andre Drummond, who is averaging 18.7 points and 16.3 rebounds and won Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the opening week. The Central Division rivals split four meetings last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PACERS (0-3): Indiana averaged 101 points in losses to Toronto and Memphis to begin the season but turned the ball over 24 times in the loss to the Jazz while going 4-of-17 from 3-point range. “We have to make sure everybody stays together and understands we have a chance to be a good team,” Vogel said. “We have to work harder to get open and move the basketball.” C.J. Miles went 8-of-14 from 3-point range in the first two games but slumped to 0-of-6 from beyond the arc in the setback.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-0): Detroit is thriving behind the trio of Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris, but coach Stan Van Gundy still sees room for improvement on the offensive end. “We want to push the ball in transition more, which we did a little better job of the other night,” Van Gundy told reporters. “I think we’ve got to get the ball into the paint more and we’ve also got to reverse the ball more.” Morris, who was brought in from the Phoenix Suns in the offseason, is leading the team in scoring at an average of 19.3 points and went 10-of-15 from the field in a 98-94 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Drummond recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds on Friday for the fifth 20-20 game of his career.

2. The Pacers entered the week last in the NBA in rebounding, pulling down an average of 37.3 boards.

3. Detroit G Jodie Meeks underwent surgery on his right foot and is expected to miss three to four months.

PREDICTION: Pistons 96, Pacers 91