Preview: Pacers at Pistons

The Indiana Pacers said they would get back their intensity on the defensive end following a three-game slide and completely delivered. The Pacers will try to turn in back-to-back strong performances when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Indiana surrendered an average of 125.3 points during a three-game slide but recovered by forcing 19 turnovers in a 96-83 home win over the Miami Heat on Friday. The Pacers went bigger in the starting lineup with Lavoy Allen replacing C.J. Miles at forward and were more active in the backcourt as Monta Ellis emerged from a slump. The Pistons will be playing a back-to-back as well after skipping past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 on Friday to snap a two-game slide. The win marked a return to form for the Detroit offense, which had been limited to an average of 88 points in its previous two contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PACERS (13-8): Ellis was a non-factor during the three-game slide, averaging 5.7 points on 7-of-23 shooting while committing nine turnovers. The veteran guard redeemed himself at both ends of the court against the Heat while pouring in 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and adding six assists, six steals and only two turnovers. Ellis, who scored 14 points in a 94-82 win at Detroit on Nov. 3, buried a season-high four 3-pointers on Friday and the rest of the team went 2-of-21 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (13-11): Andre Drummond nearly single-handedly kept Detroit in the game in the Nov. 3 meeting with the Pacers and posted some of the best numbers of a remarkable campaign with 25 points and 29 rebounds in the loss. The 22-year-old center has recorded a double-double in all but two games and led the way with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks on Friday. The lone downside to Drummond’s game is at the free-throw line, from where he shoots 37.1 percent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons F Marcus Morris is 6-of-9 from 3-point range in the last three games.

2. Indiana C Ian Mahinmi is shooting 71 percent from the floor in the last five games.

3. Miles went 1-of-10 from 3-point range in 34 minutes off the bench on Friday.

PREDICTION: Pacers 102, Pistons 99