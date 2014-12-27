Jennings, Augustin help Pistons end 12-game skid at home

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Stan Van Gundy put the ball in the hands of his point guards with greater frequency. That move by the Detroit Pistons first-year coach led to their biggest offensive performance of the season and a streak-busting victory.

Point guards Brandon Jennings and D.J. Augustin combined for 28 points and 18 assists while making just two turnovers and the Pistons snapped their 12-game home losing streak by pounding the Indiana Pacers 119-109 on Friday at The Palace.

“(The Pacers) came into the game as the eighth best defensive team in the league,” Van Gundy said. “For us to have our best offensive game of the year was pretty remarkable.”

Van Gundy, who is also the team’s president of basketball operations, made an unusual and eye-opening move earlier in the week. He released starting forward Josh Smith, in part to try a different offensive approach. Smith was often used as a point forward and had the team’s highest usage rate.

Without him, the ball movement was crisper and the shot selection was smarter. The Pistons shot a season-high 54.7 percent from the field, ended an overall four-game slide and obliterated their previous season high of 106 points.

“We need both of them to be aggressive,” Detroit power forward Greg Monroe said of the point guards. “When they’re aggressive, that opens it up for everybody else. Both of them are very capable of making shots and penetrating. As long as they’re aggressive and continue to make the right plays, we’ll be fine.”

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Pistons

Center Andre Drummond led seven Pistons in double figures with 20 points. Monroe had 19 points and 15 rebounds while shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope supplied 15 points for Detroit.

The Pistons, who had already broken the single-season record of 10 straight home losses, averted the franchise record for most consecutive home defeats. They lost 13 consecutive home games over a two-season stretch at the end of the 1979-80 season and beginning of the 1980-81 season.

Ironically, Van Gundy focused on improving the team’s porous defense during three practice days this week.

“I thought we’d show significant improvement on the defensive end of the floor and I didn’t know where we’d go offensively,” he said. “Not only was my teaching sort of backwards, my prognosticating was, too.”

Jennings recorded just his second double-double of the season.

“That’s what he wants out of me,” Jennings said. “Just directing, just being more engaged and being a lot more positive.”

Center Roy Hibbert had 19 points and five rebounds before fouling out for Indiana (10-20), which has lost nine of its last 10 on the road. Power forward Luis Scola, point guard C.J. Watson and small forward Solomon Hill added 14 points apiece.

Indiana’s 50.6 percent shooting was also a season high but its defense was no match for the revived Pistons.

“They changed their whole team around when they waived Josh Smith,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “It gave them a breath of fresh air and a big lift. They had four days to sharpen things up.”

Pacers shooting guard Rodney Stuckey, playing against his former team for the first time, left the game with a facial contusion with 10:18remaining in the third quarter after being inadvertently struck in the face by Drummond while driving to the basket.

The Pistons shot 58.1 percent from the field during the first half to take a 57-53 halftime lead.

Detroit scored 36 points in the third quarter -- its highest-scoring quarter of the season -- and carried a 93-82 lead into the fourth. The Pistons scored 24 points in the last 5:31 of the quarter after Hibbert went to the bench with his fourth foul.

“I was a little tentative,” Hibbert said. “That ultimately bit me. I could have done a lot better job.”

The Pacers pulled within seven with under four minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy credits owner Tom Gores for allowing him on Monday to release F Josh Smith, who still had two years and $27 million remaining on his contract. “It took a lot of guts for Tom to do,” Van Gundy said. “That’s where the money lies. That’s a tough thing for an owner to step forward and do that.” ... Pacers PG George Hill was playing in his second game this season after recovering from a left knee contusion. “He got in the game the other night and ran out of gas pretty quickly,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “We’re trying to keep him under 20 minutes.” ... The Pacers had won 17 of the last 21 meetings, including their last four trips to The Palace. ... Detroit PF Anthony Tolliver, who was acquired from Phoenix on Wednesday, was not in uniform.