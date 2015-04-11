Pacers edge Pistons to stay in playoff hunt

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- C.J. Miles’ long-range stroke kept the Indiana Pacers in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Miles scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and the Pacers extended their winning streak to four games with a 107-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at The Palace.

Miles, who signed with Indiana as a free agent last summer after two seasons with Cleveland, made four of his five 3-pointers after halftime. The Pacers rallied from a six-point deficit in the final seven minutes.

“Just trying to do my job,” said Miles, who added five rebounds and two assists. “Part of the reason I was brought to this team, and part of the reason I’ve been able to help this team, is to be able to stretch that floor.”

Miles’ backup, former Piston Rodney Stuckey, also scored 24 points as the Pacers (36-43) remained one game behind Boston and Brooklyn for the final two playoff spots. The Celtics and Nets also won Friday night.

“We know those teams are playing really well,” said Indiana coach Frank Vogel, whose team has three games remaining. “We’re going to need some help along the way, but we just control what we can to stay in the fight. That’s what we did in the game tonight.”

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Pistons

Point guard George Hill had 13 points and nine assists and small forward Paul George added 10 points in his third game back after recovering from a broken leg.

“It’s amazing to get back to this game and get back to doing what I love to do,” George said. “This is probably the toughest part of the season because of the circumstances, where every game counts now and we’ve got to start playing great basketball. It’s not in our hands right now, but if we take care of our business, hopefully we’ll be in the playoffs.”

Indiana center Roy Hibbert had 10 points and 11 rebounds and power forward David West chipped in 10 points, a season-high nine assists and seven rebounds.

Point guard Reggie Jackson’s 21 points and nine assists led the Pistons (30-49), who were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. Power forward Greg Monroe contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and reserve shooting guard Jodie Meeks supplied 15 points.

The Pistons hurt themselves by missing six of eight free throws in the fourth quarter.

“That’s where we lost it,” said Jackson, who missed four free throws and fouled out with 1:21 left. “We came in here and talked about it and we can’t shoot that poorly. We had them up against the ropes and kind of let them off.”

Center Andre Drummond collected his 46th double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit.

A 12-2 run gave Detroit a 73-68 third-quarter lead. A George 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarter helped the Pacers pull even at 79 entering the fourth.

The Pistons scored nine straight points early in the fourth quarter, including a steal and dunk by Monroe, for a 91-85 lead. The Pacers responded with a 10-2 run, including two Miles 3-pointers, to regain the lead at 95-93.

“He gives you that spacing, that threat out there,” Vogel said of Miles. “You have to guard him, so he gives you that space to go to work (inside) but also he can get hot, like he did tonight.”

Stuckey fired in two midrange jumpers to make it 101-96 with 1:59 remaining.

“It’s really the first time he’s played well against us this year,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said of Stuckey. “He hasn’t really done much in the other three games. When he gets it going, he’s very good and he was fabulous tonight.”

Hill made two free throws with 11.6 seconds left after Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer.

NOTES: Pacers SF Paul George, who was playing in his third game after breaking his right leg last summer, has been limited to approximately 15 minutes a game. “He’s not expected to have his full range and explosiveness until next year, but this is a step in the process, him getting out there,” coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s 100 percent healthy.” ... Pistons reserve PG Spencer Dinwiddie (left ankle sprain) was inactive. Indiana played without PG C.J. Watson (sore right elbow) and F Chris Copeland (abdomen, elbow), who was stabbed at a New York nightclub Wednesday morning. ... Indiana’s bench averages a league-high 41.2 points per game, led by SG Rodney Stuckey, a former Piston who is averaging 13.2 points in 31 games. ... Pistons SG Jodie Meeks is shooting 90.6 percent from the foul line, second only to Golden State’s Stephen Curry (91.5).