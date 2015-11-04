Stuckey, bench lift Pacers to first victory

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- A spirited performance by the bench allowed the Indiana Pacers to notch their first victory of the season.

Reserve guard Rodney Stuckey scored a team-high 23 points and sparked a 22-0 first-half outburst as the Pacers downed the previously unbeaten Detroit Pistons 94-82 on Tuesday night at The Palace.

The Pacers bench outscored the Pistons’ reserves 43-2.

“Credit Rodney Stuckey,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “He really drove the engine with that group. We put the ball in his hands a lot and a lot of good things happened.”

The former Pistons point guard made 9 of 14 field goal attempts and 5 of 6 free throws for the Pacers (1-3). Indiana power forward Paul George supplied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists, point guard George Hill contributed 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals and shooting guard Monta Ellis added 15 points.

Indiana, which led by double digits the entire second half, converted 23 Detroit turnovers into 30 points.

“I‘m happy we were able to turn the corner in this game,” George said. “This is a quality win. Detroit’s playing some great basketball right now, they’ve got a lot of good pieces here. We were able to come out as the aggressors. We jumped on them and we were able to ride this game out.”

Vogel was pleased to see his club come out with a sense of urgency.

“The first win always feels good but especially when you start 0-3,” he said. “That’s no fun. It hasn’t been a fun couple of days for anybody in our organization. It’s been a little edgy and rightfully so. It’s good to see our guys get after it tonight.”

Center Andre Drummond recorded his second consecutive 20-20 game for the Pistons (3-1) with 25 points and a career-high 29 rebounds. His second career 25-25 game matches the amount recorded by the rest of the league since his rookie season of 2012-13.

Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson contributed 20 points and six assists but also committed a game-high six turnovers.

“Tonight, we just got real stagnant,” Pistons small forward Marcus Morris said. “The ball didn’t move as much as the first couple of games and they made shots. Stuckey came in and played real well. He saved them.”

Hill and Stuckey sparked a 22-0 outburst, including the first 20 points of the second quarter that gave the Pacers a 14-point lead. Hill piled up eight points and two assists during that span, while Stuckey had six points and two assists.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy had to bring back his starters quicker than he would have liked to stop the run but Indiana carried the momentum to a 59-47 halftime lead.

“In those situations, it’s tough to get something going,” Detroit backup power forward Anthony Tolliver said. “Those don’t happen too often, where it’s a perfect storm and they’re hitting everything and we’re missing everything and turning it over. Most of the time, you get through that by playing harder than the other team and we weren’t able to do that. That was the big difference in the game right there and unfortunately, it cost us the game.”

The Pacers inched their lead up to 17 early in the third. George’s 3-pointer after a Jackson turnover made it 75-60. Stuckey later had back-to-back three-point plays, the second off a giveaway by Detroit guard Spencer Dinwiddie, to nudge the lead to 85-65.

“We didn’t guard for three quarters at all,” Van Gundy said. “We had one guy play well.”

Indiana center Ian Mahinmi left the game with a sore lower back.

NOTES: Pistons C Andre Drummond’s three double-doubles last week gave him a league-high 108 since the start of the 2013-14 season. ... Drummond and the Pistons mutually agreed to put off a contract extension until July. That saved Detroit approximately $12.7 million in salary-cap space. “We would have given up far more cap space than anyone’s ever given up to do an extension,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. ... Indiana hasn’t lost its first four games of the season since the 1988-89 team dropped its first nine outings. ... The Pacers won five of the teams’ previous six meetings at The Palace. The all-time series was tied at 89-89 heading into Tuesday. ... Indiana assigned PFs Rakeem Christmas and Shayne Whittington to its Development League affiliate in Fort Wayne on Monday. ... Entering the game, Detroit led the NBA in rebounds per game (54.3) and offensive rebounds (17.0).