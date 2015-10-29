Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

F Glenn Robinson III is battling a sore right shoulder and did not play Thursday night.

F Paul George had 17 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday. “This whole game was a swing off us not making shots,” said George. “Every time we missed, they got the ball and they were going.”

F Paul George was fined $10,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officials after a season-opening loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

G George Hill led the Pacers with 19 points Wednesday.

F C.J. Miles added 18 on Wednesday. “We all know the first two minutes of the second half is big either way,” said Miles. “They made some tough shots and we had some breakdowns but you are going to have those in every game.”