Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

F/C Shayne Whittington and F Rakeem Christmas were assigned by the pacers to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League on Monday. The 6-foot-11 Whittington has played in one game for the Pacers this season. The 6-9 forward Christmas has not appeared in a game.

