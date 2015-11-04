FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 4, 2015

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Shayne Whittington and F Rakeem Christmas were assigned by the pacers to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League on Monday. The 6-foot-11 Whittington has played in one game for the Pacers this season. The 6-9 forward Christmas has not appeared in a game.

