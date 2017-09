C Ian Mahinmi returned to the starting lineup on Friday night. He has been battling a sore lower back.

C Ian Mahinmi, who has been battling a sore lower back, returned to the Pacers Friday night.

G/F C.J. Miles sat out Friday night with a sore right ankle. He is averaging 12.3 points per game.

G C.J. Miles missed Friday’s game with the Heat because of a sore right ankle.