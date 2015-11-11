FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 12, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul George scored 27 points -- including a franchise-record 19 in the first quarter -- leading Indiana to a 97-84 victory over Orlando.

G Rodney Stuckey (sprained right ankle) returned to action Monday. He scored six points in 18 minutes against Orlando.

G George Hill contributed 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Pacers’ win over the Magic.

G/F C.J. Miles (sore right ankle) returned to game action on Monday. Miles moved back into the starting lineup and scored nine points against the Magic.

