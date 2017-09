C Myles Turner (thumb chip fracture), the team’s first-round pick who averaged 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in his first eight games, will miss at least a month. Veteran Jordan Hill (9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds) inherits the backup role behind starting C Ian Mahinmi.

G Rodney Stuckey (sprained ankle), the team’s leading scorer off the bench (10.1 points per game), has missed two games in a row and three of four.