Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

F Paul George scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Pacers beat the Clippers 103-91 Wednesday. “This is definitely the best stretch I’ve had,” said George, the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer at 27.4 points per game. He hit nine of 23 shots from the floor and five of nine 3-pointers Wednesday. “I really put a lot of work in this summer, really just preparation to be ready night in and night out. I know there’s going to be moments where the game is not going my way and I‘m going to struggle. That’s going to happen. But I put a lot of time in on my craft.”

F Paul George was selected Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November. George displayed he is fully recovered from a gruesome broken leg suffered in the summer of 2014. He averaged 27.2 points and made 51 3-pointers as Indiana won 11 of 16 games. “It’s remarkable for him to be back on the basketball court, first and foremost,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s a testament to the idea that, if you work hard, you can accomplish anything. Paul worked his tail off, both during the rehab process last year and in the summer, to get his game right.”