F Paul George scored a season-low 11 points, and the Trail Blazers overcame a slow start to beat the Pacers 123-111. “It was just one of those nights,” said George, who was 4-for-17 from the field -- including 0-for-9 from 3-point range -- and committed five turnovers in 34 minutes.

F C.J. Miles scored 27 points for the Pacers in a loss to the Blazers on Thursday.