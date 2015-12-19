Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

C Jordan Hill had 10 of his 14 points during the fourth quarter and finished with 11 rebounds. The Pacers are 5-0 when Jordan Hill has a double-double.

F Paul George scored 23 points, including a key 3-pointer with 3:26 remaining and the Pacers rallied past the Nets (7-19) in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. George had 10 rebounds for Indiana.

G Monta Ellis, who scored 19 in Wednesday’s victory against Dallas, was in the starting lineup on Friday night despite a sore right knee, as was F Paul George, who is shaking off an upper respiratory infection

C Ian Mahinmi had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who outrebounded the Nets 52-42 and outscored the Nets 19-9 in second-chance points.