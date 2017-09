F Lavoy Allen started in place of C.J. Miles on Wednesday night. Allen has started nine games this season after starting two games during the previous two seasons.

C Ian Mahinmi exited the game Wednesday in the third quarter with a sore left knee and did not return.

G George Hill scored 20 points to lead the Pacers (18-13).

F C.J. Miles missed his second consecutive game on Wednesday night because a sore lower back. Miles tested his back during pregame warmups before the team ruled him out.