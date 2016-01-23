FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 24, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Myles Turner had a career-best 31 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers (23-20), who were missing point guard George Hill (birth of son), center Ian Mahinmi (sprained left ankle) and key reserve Rodney Stuckey (sprained right foot).

G Joe Young recorded his third straight double-figure scoring night with 16 as Indiana lost for the second time in three outings on its four-game Western swing that ends Saturday night in Sacramento.

F Paul George was held to 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting Friday.

G Monta Ellis had 18 points, all in the second half Friday.

PG George Hill (son’s birth) is expected to return to the team on Saturday in Sacramento after missing the first three games of the club’s trip.

