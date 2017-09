F Paul George led the Pacers with 31 points. The All-Star hit two three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one from the left wing that gave Indiana an 86-84 lead with 4:49 to play, but Atlanta went on to win.

F Lavoy Allen scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the Pacers’ dominating performance on the glass in a loss at Atlanta on Friday.