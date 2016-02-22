FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 23, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PF Myles Turner has averaged 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks since moving into the starting lineup 10 games ago.

PF Myles Turner, 19, has sparked the Pacers since moving into the starting lineup Jan. 28. In his 10 games as a starter, the Pacers are 7-3. He had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks Sunday. He also scored Indiana’s last six points.

F Paul George had averaged 27.2 points in his last five games against the Magic, and he has scored at least 20 points in the Pacers previous five games, including 22 in the big win Friday against Oklahoma City.

F Paul George had 20 points, including 15 in the second half after a woeful start Sunday.

G Monta Ellis had 21 points, including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter Sunday.

C Ian Mahinmi had 14 points and nine rebounds Sunday.

G George Hill has shot 48.3 percent from 3-point range since Jan. 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
