F Paul George, who entered Sunday night’s game averaging 23.6 points, scored only 11 against the Trail Blazers, making four of 15 field-goal attempts, including zero of four from 3-point range. He turned the ball over three times and had only four rebounds. In two games this season against the Trail Blazers, George was 8-for-32 from the field, including 0-for-13 from beyond the arc, scoring only 11 points in each loss.

G/F C.J. Miles (strained left calf) did not play Sunday against Portland.