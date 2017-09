F Myles Turner is 14-of-43 from the floor over the prior four games, but he put an end to that cold snap Saturday.

PG Ty Lawson, recently signed after he was released by the Houston Rockets, sat out Saturday’s game with a sprained left foot.

G Monta Ellis made his first return to Dallas since leaving after last season as a free agent. Ellis spent two seasons with the Mavericks and, at times, seemed like he might be a long-term fit.