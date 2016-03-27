Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

F Paul George was listed as questionable because of a lower right leg contusion but did not miss his first game of the season. Afterward, George said he felt fine physically:

G Monta Ellis had a quiet game for the Pacers during Saturday’s 120-110 loss at Brooklyn as he finished with three points and took four shots. In his last five games, Ellis shooting 32.6 percent (16-of-49).

C Ian Mahinmi added 18 points for the Pacers, who scored 44 points and shot 36 percent after taking a 66-60 halftime lead.

PG George Hill contributed 17 for the Pacers, who scored 44 points and shot 36 percent after taking a 66-60 halftime lead.