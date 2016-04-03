Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

F Paul George hit two 3-pointers on Saturday night to give him 200 this year. He became the second player in franchise history to make that many in one season. The other was Reggie Miller.

F Lavoy Allen, a former Sixer, made his first start since Jan. 26 (and his 22nd overall), relegating F Myles Turner to a reserve role. The biggest reason for the switch, coach Frank Vogel said, is that his team needed a rim protector on the second group. “This is not an indictment of that starting five,” Vogel said. “I think that’s our future starting five. It’s just right now we need a spark, and I think this is the answer.” Allen had two points and one rebound in 12:32, and Turner had eight and 10, respectively, in 26:35.

G/F C.J. Miles scored his 25 points in 21:59, making 9 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. He became the second Indiana player to score that many points in similar court time since 1983-84, according to basketball-reference.com.