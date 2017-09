F Paul George led Indiana with 25 points in a Game 3 loss to the Raptors. DeMarre Carroll limited George to 6-of-19 shooting, including 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

C Ian Mahinmi had only seven points and four rebounds to go with four turnovers Thursday in the Pacers’ Game 3 loss to the Raptors. He was 0-for-6 from the field and had only five points and four rebounds in the Pacers’ Game 2 loss in Toronto. He is 3-for-11 from the field in Indiana’s consecutive first-round playoff defeats.