10 months ago
Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 30, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 10 months ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Myles Turner joined Shaquille O'Neal and Anthony Davis as the only players to total at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots in a game before turning 21.



G Rodney Stuckey exited with strained right hamstring after crashing to the floor on a shot attempt with 4:48 remaining in the first quarter.

G Aaron Brooks (sore right knee) did not play Friday against the Nets.

G Aaron Brooks (sore right knee) did not play Friday night.

