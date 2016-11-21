Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

G Glenn Robinson III posted 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Pacers improved to 8-7 and earned their first road win of the season.

PG Jeff Teague paved the way for the Pacers as he scored 30 points on 9 of 16 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

F Paul George sat out Sunday's game in Oklahoma City with a sore left ankle. George, who is the Pacers' leading scorer and rebounder, will also sit out Monday's game against Golden State. Glenn Robinson III started in his place "We need our guys," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "You need your guys in uniform, but injuries are a part of it."