Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

C Myles Turner scored 26 points in Indiana's 102-95 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

G Rodney Stuckey was back on the sideline Thursday, the night after he returned from a sore left hamstring. Stuckey played 22-plus minutes in a 95-89 loss at Miami on Wednesday, but developed soreness. "He's out the next two games," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said, "and will be re-evaluated when we get back (after a game Saturday at Detroit)."

G Monta Ellis missed his third consecutive game Thursday and will miss at least one more because of a groin injury.