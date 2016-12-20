G/F Glenn Robinson III averaged 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range in nine previous starts before Monday. Robinson has been starting in place of G Monta Ellis (sore groin).

G/F Glenn Robinson III averaged 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range in nine previous starts before Monday. He finished with five points, four rebounds and hit 1 of 3 3-point shots Monday.

Indiana C Myles Turner scored in double figures in seven straight games with three 20-plus point performances prior to the game.

G Jeff Teague added 23 points for the Pacers Monday.

F Paul George led the Pacers (15-14) with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting Monday.

F Thaddeus Young sank a driving 10-foot jumper with 0.9 of a second left to give the Pacers a 107-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. "They took away Paul and I just saw that I had to flash to the ball, which we discussed in the huddle," Young said. "I just made a play, that was the biggest thing. My teammates put me in a position to make that play by having a lot of guys on the court that could space the court out."