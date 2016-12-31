Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

G Glenn Robinson III scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds.

C Myles Turner had 15 points for Indiana Friday.

G Jeff Teague finished with seven points and a career-best 17 assists. Teague's 17 assists are the most by a Pacer since Jamaal Tinsley had 19 on Feb. 5, 2002, in a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

F Paul George scored nine of his 32 points during the final 4:07, and Indiana recorded 14 of the game's last 18 points and defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-101 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

F Thaddeus Young had 17 points for the Pacers.