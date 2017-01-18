Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

F Rakeem Christmas was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League on Tuesday. Christmas, 25, is averaging 1.0 point and 0.7 rebounds in three games with the Pacers this season. He had a season-high three points and two rebounds in Indiana’s 120-83 loss to the Warriors on Nov. 21, 2016.

G Joe Young was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League on Tuesday. Young, 24, is averaging 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists through 20 games with Indiana this season. He scored a season-high 12 points in the Pacers’ 1142-106 loss to the Warriors on Dec. 5, 2016.