7 months ago
January 28, 2017 / 3:34 AM / 7 months ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul George was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2017 All-Star Game. George, in his seventh NBA season, is averaging 22.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. It's the fourth time George has been named to the All-Star team.

F Paul George scored a team-high 32 points on the day he was selected an All-Star reserve, helping Indiana beat Minnesota 109-103 on Thursday.

F Kevin Seraphin did not play Thursday due to a sore left knee. Seraphin, who averages 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, played just five minutes in Indiana's loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.

